iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 515.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022,762 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.80% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $61,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

