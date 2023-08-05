iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

