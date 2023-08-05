Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

