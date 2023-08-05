Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.25.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 19.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Jabil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

