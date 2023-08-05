JMP Securities Cuts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $43.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.79.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.7 %

DV stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,955 shares of company stock worth $5,199,068 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

