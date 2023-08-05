Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at $965,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $60,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

