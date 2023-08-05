Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at $965,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $60,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
