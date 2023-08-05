JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $104.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.13.
Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $98.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.83.
In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,082 shares of company stock worth $2,447,407 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
