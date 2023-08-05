JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $104.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $98.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,082 shares of company stock worth $2,447,407 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

