JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $340.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.92.

NYSE:INSP opened at $277.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.91. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.62 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total transaction of $1,325,101.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,003.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,987. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

