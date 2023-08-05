JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $120.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.30.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Leidos by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

