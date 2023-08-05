JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Target Price to $6.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

JBLU stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,740 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

