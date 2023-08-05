Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

BRO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.8 %

BRO stock opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

