Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI) Shares Down 0.6%

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $863,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Get Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 42.35% of Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (RESI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of residential and apartment real estate companies from developed countries. RESI was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.