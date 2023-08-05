KeyCorp Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $300.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.56.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $218.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.62 and its 200-day moving average is $208.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,258 shares of company stock worth $43,386,718. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

