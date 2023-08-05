Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNTK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Kinetik from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Kinetik stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.63. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.43). Kinetik had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $281.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 232.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

