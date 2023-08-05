Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.90.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.84. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. EFG Capital International CORP. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

