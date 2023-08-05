Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lilium’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LILM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lilium from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

LILM opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Lilium has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lilium by 126.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Lilium by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

