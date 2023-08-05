Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lilium’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LILM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lilium from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Lilium Trading Down 4.0 %
LILM opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Lilium has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lilium
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.