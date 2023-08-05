Lindenwold Advisors INC Acquires 477 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $326.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.91. The firm has a market cap of $328.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

