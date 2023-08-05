Lindenwold Advisors INC Buys 674 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after buying an additional 1,486,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.80 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

