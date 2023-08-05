Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,002 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $122.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average of $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

