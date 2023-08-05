Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 925 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lowered its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 21.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.20. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 11.45%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fox Factory



Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

