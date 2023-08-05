Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.12 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.93.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

