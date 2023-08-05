Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LUMN. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 51,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 681.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 536,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 468,109 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

