Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.77.

LUNMF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.69 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

