Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Shares Down 10%

Made.com Group Plc (LON:MADE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). Approximately 10,361,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 3,506,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).
Made.com Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.64.
About Made.com Group
Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Made.com Group
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Made.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.