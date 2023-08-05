Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of MLVF stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Malvern Bancorp
As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc was acquired by First Bank.
Further Reading
