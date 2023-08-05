Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MLVF stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Malvern Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc was acquired by First Bank.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.