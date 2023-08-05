Margaret Chow Sells 1,136 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $18,732.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,766.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Margaret Chow sold 1,137 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $17,964.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,020.68.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Margaret Chow sold 1,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

Couchbase Price Performance

BASE stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its position in Couchbase by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 648,053 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth about $5,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

