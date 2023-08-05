Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $220.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $202.98 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $206.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.73 and its 200 day moving average is $175.04. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,297. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after buying an additional 1,334,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

