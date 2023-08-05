MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7-13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.09 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$4.19 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.80.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average of $100.19. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $123.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MasTec by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.