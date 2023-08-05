MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$4.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.19. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

