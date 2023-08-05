Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Match Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 5.0 %

MTCH stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,258,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. Match Group has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 103.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $61,445. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.