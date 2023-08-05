Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of CSW Industrials worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,931.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total transaction of $164,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $86,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,931.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $555,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI opened at $181.14 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.70 and a fifty-two week high of $186.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

