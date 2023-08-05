Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.97. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. The business had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.47 million. On average, analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Several research firms have weighed in on MAXN. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.