Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.74-$3.94 EPS.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 706,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,685. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Maximus

Institutional Trading of Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,742,000 after buying an additional 116,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 715,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,329,000 after buying an additional 77,458 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,052,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 335,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 41,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

