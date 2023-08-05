MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital downgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MXL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.30.
MaxLinear Stock Down 1.7 %
MaxLinear stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $43.66.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
