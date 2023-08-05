MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital downgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MXL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.30.

MaxLinear Stock Down 1.7 %

MaxLinear stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxLinear Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MaxLinear by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

