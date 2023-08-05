MDA (TSE:MDA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.33 and last traded at C$8.35. Approximately 22,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 106,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDA shares. Cormark set a C$13.00 price objective on MDA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup set a C$8.00 price target on MDA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of MDA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$994.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.51.

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.52). MDA had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of C$566.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that MDA Ltd. will post 0.3502343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

