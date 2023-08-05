MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.20

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.20 and last traded at C$24.19, with a volume of 478244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.70.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

