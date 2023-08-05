MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Head to Head Survey

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MicroCloud Hologram and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A GDS 0 3 3 0 2.50

GDS has a consensus price target of $28.94, suggesting a potential upside of 127.85%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.5% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram N/A -102.48% -52.92% GDS -14.48% -5.89% -1.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and GDS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 2.14 -$20.32 million N/A N/A GDS $1.35 billion 1.76 -$188.56 million ($1.15) -11.04

MicroCloud Hologram has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS.

Volatility & Risk

MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 4.32, meaning that its share price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GDS beats MicroCloud Hologram on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

