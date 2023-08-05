Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

Middleby Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.55. The stock had a trading volume of 701,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average is $145.00. Middleby has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $162.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,476,000 after acquiring an additional 541,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Middleby by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,793 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,419,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Middleby during the first quarter worth about $22,692,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

