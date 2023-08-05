Mizuho Boosts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $194.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $177.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.93.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $182.53 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $5,889,204. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

