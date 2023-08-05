Mizuho Increases DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $86.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.
DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE DD opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74.
Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours
In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $104,976,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $89,142,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
