Mizuho Increases DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $86.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NYSE DD opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $104,976,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $89,142,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

