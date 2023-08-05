Mizuho Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $78.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.

Shares of EMN opened at $84.42 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

