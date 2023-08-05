Mizuho Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $78.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.
Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of EMN opened at $84.42 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.