Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, August 7th

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 7th.

Mobiquity Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MOBQ stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Mobiquity Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Institutional Trading of Mobiquity Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobiquity Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns.

