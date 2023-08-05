Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.46.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $537.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.65. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,401 shares of company stock worth $40,331,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $34,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.