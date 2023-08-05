Morgan Advanced Materials plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.30 (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MGAM opened at GBX 260 ($3.34) on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 211 ($2.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.50 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £741.96 million, a PE ratio of 866.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 276.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.12.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £195,946.56 ($251,568.31). In other news, insider Pete Raby acquired 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £5,731 ($7,357.81). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £195,946.56 ($251,568.31). Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

