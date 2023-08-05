Morgan Stanley Raises Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $22.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRSH. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Freshworks Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $101,336.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $175,912.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $253,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,914 shares of company stock worth $1,916,289 in the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $267,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

