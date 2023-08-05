Morgan Stanley Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $146.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.52.

Shares of GPN opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Global Payments by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

