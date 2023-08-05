M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $139.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.34. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after buying an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 773,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

