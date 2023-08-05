Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. 1,835,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.