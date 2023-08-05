Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Plans GBX 2.40 Dividend

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Murray International Trust Stock Performance
MYI stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.05 and a beta of 0.75. Murray International Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 225.60 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 275.84 ($3.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 253.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.83.
Insider Activity at Murray International Trust
In other Murray International Trust news, insider Claire Binyon purchased 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £252.70 ($324.43). Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.
About Murray International Trust
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
