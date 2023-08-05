Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Plans GBX 2.40 Dividend

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Murray International Trust Stock Performance

MYI stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.05 and a beta of 0.75. Murray International Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 225.60 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 275.84 ($3.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 253.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.83.

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Murray International Trust

In other Murray International Trust news, insider Claire Binyon purchased 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £252.70 ($324.43). Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Murray International Trust

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.