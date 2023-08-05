Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.36)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $730-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.13 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of MYGN opened at $19.31 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,432,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,748,000 after purchasing an additional 783,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

